Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor inaugurate Sridevi Chowk in Mumbai in honour of the late actress

A poignant tribute was paid to the late actress Sridevi as a chowk was inaugurated in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, in her memory. The event took place on Saturday, October 12, at 6 pm, with the presence of Sridevi’s family, political leaders, and industry colleagues.
The chowk, located near the junction of Green Acres Tower – Sridevi’s longtime residence – holds a special significance for the family. It was a place where she spent many cherished moments before her untimely passing in 2018.
Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s husband, and their daughter Khushi Kapoor were visibly emotional as they unveiled the chowk. The event was marked by heartfelt tributes and a sense of nostalgia for the beloved actress.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, a close friend of Sridevi, joined the family in honouring her memory. Shabana’s presence added a touch of grace to the occasion.
Sridevi, one of India's most celebrated actresses, left an indelible mark on the film industry. She worked in various languages, captivating audiences with her talent and versatility. Her iconic performances in films like Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, English Vinglish, Mom, Chandni, and Khuda Gawah continue to be remembered and cherished.
The inauguration of the chowk is a fitting tribute to Sridevi's legacy. It serves as a reminder of her enduring popularity and the impact she had on the Indian film industry.