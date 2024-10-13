Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor inaugurate Sridevi Chowk in Mumbai in honour of the late actress

A poignant tribute was paid to the late actress Sridevi as a chowk was inaugurated in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, in her memory. The event took place on Saturday, October 12, at 6 pm, with the presence of Sridevi’s family, political leaders, and industry colleagues.

The chowk, located near the junction of Green Acres Tower – Sridevi’s longtime residence – holds a special significance for the family. It was a place where she spent many cherished moments before her untimely passing in 2018.

Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s husband, and their daughter Khushi Kapoor were visibly emotional as they unveiled the chowk. The event was marked by heartfelt tributes and a sense of nostalgia for the beloved actress.