Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra welcome a baby girl

Within minutes of sharing the news, the couple’s Instagram posts were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Priyamani, Sameera Reddy, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Smriti Irani, and Shilpa Shetty were among those who expressed their joy and sent their best wishes to the new parents.

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023 in an intimate court marriage attended by their loved ones, including Masaba’s parents Neena Gupta and Viv Richards. The couple announced their pregnancy in April of this year, sharing the exciting news with their fans. In August, Sonam Kapoor hosted a baby shower for Masaba, celebrating the upcoming arrival of her child.

Masaba and Satyadeep’s journey to parenthood has been filled with love, joy, and anticipation. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, their fans are eagerly following their journey and sending them their best wishes.