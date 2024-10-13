Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra welcome a baby girl

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Mishra have become proud parents to a baby girl. The couple shared the joyous news on their Instagram accounts on Saturday, along with a heartwarming monochromatic picture of their newborn’s feet.
“Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day,” they wrote, revealing that their daughter was born on Friday.
Satyadeep also took to his Instagram stories to share a personal detail about the birth. He revealed that The Beatles' iconic song Here Comes The Sun was playing in the delivery room as Masaba gave birth, adding a touch of magic to the moment.
Within minutes of sharing the news, the couple’s Instagram posts were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Priyamani, Sameera Reddy, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Smriti Irani, and Shilpa Shetty were among those who expressed their joy and sent their best wishes to the new parents.
Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023 in an intimate court marriage attended by their loved ones, including Masaba’s parents Neena Gupta and Viv Richards. The couple announced their pregnancy in April of this year, sharing the exciting news with their fans. In August, Sonam Kapoor hosted a baby shower for Masaba, celebrating the upcoming arrival of her child.
Masaba and Satyadeep’s journey to parenthood has been filled with love, joy, and anticipation. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, their fans are eagerly following their journey and sending them their best wishes.