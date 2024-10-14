Dia Mirza joins jury to promote environmental films

Bollywood actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza has been appointed as a jury member for the 2024 All Living Things Environmental Film Festival, running from November 22 to December 8. The festival will feature 72 films, including 38 India premieres, focusing on key environmental issues such as climate change and wildlife conservation.
This year’s edition takes a major step by expanding screenings to 55 small towns and villages, in addition to 45 screenings in tier-1 cities. For the first time, AI technology will be used to translate foreign films into regional languages, increasing accessibility. The festival also highlights regional-language films, ensuring its message reaches a wider audience.
Dia expressed her excitement, stating, “I am honoured to be part of ALT EFF, a festival that is not just about films but about building a dialogue around sustainability and the future of our planet. The power of cinema to evoke empathy and inspire change is unparalleled, and I look forward to watching films that reflect the incredible efforts being made globally to protect our environment.”
As it grows in stature, the festival remains committed to using the power of cinema to inspire positive change and raise awareness about environmental protection.