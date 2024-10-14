Dia Mirza joins jury to promote environmental films

Dia expressed her excitement, stating, “I am honoured to be part of ALT EFF, a festival that is not just about films but about building a dialogue around sustainability and the future of our planet. The power of cinema to evoke empathy and inspire change is unparalleled, and I look forward to watching films that reflect the incredible efforts being made globally to protect our environment.”

As it grows in stature, the festival remains committed to using the power of cinema to inspire positive change and raise awareness about environmental protection.