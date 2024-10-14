Neena Gupta shares first picture with her newborn granddaughter

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues. Nafisa Ali, Mrunal Thakur, Tisca Chopra, Tara Sharma, Nimrat Kaur, and many others sent their love and best wishes to Neena and the new parents.

Neena's daughter Masaba and her husband Satyadeep Mishra welcomed their baby girl on October 11. The couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing a cute picture of the baby's feet and expressing their joy and excitement. “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day,” they wrote.

Masaba and Satyadeep, who tied the knot in January 2023, announced their pregnancy in April of this year. Neena had also shared the news on social media, expressing her immense happiness and anticipation.

As Neena embraces her new role as a grandmother, her fans and well-wishers are eagerly following her journey and sending their love and support.