Sharvari excited to work with Alia Bhatt in ‘Alpha’; calls herself a fan of the ‘Jigra’ star

Sharvari, who is set to share the screen space with Alia Bhatt in the upcoming spy film Alpha, expressed her admiration for the star, calling her “incredible.” At the IFP Festival, she reflected on her excitement: “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been a big fan of Alia since I first watched her movies.”

Sharvari, who is only 27, noted that she never expected to collaborate with Alia so early in her career. “Headlining a project like Alpha with her feels surreal,” she shared. During a discussion with Kopal Khanna at the festival, she described working with Alia as a continuous learning experience, likening it to a master class.

Amid her rising success, Sharvari made her runway debut for designers Pankaj and Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week, calling it another “dream come true.” On Dussehra, she shared her prayers for Alpha,” stating, “Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami! Today, I’m praying for Alpha because we honor the tools of fighting injustice and ignorance.”

Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, is scheduled for release on December 25, 2025. Yash Raj Films announced the date on Instagram, declaring, “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday (sic).” Both Alia and Sharvari will portray super agents in the film.