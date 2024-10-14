Tusshar Kapoor’s binge day: A delicious mix of treats and healthy eats

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, a fan favorite for his fun roles in films like Golmaal and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, recently shared a drool-worthy glimpse of his latest binge day on Instagram. The actor posted a picture of his indulgent yet healthy meal, featuring sunny-side-up eggs paired with a delicious crepe dish and a side of fresh greens. Tusshar’s foodie posts are a regular treat for his fans, and this one is no different!

Despite the indulgence, it’s clear that Tusshar keeps his health in mind, even on binge days. The actor, known for his dedication to fitness, has often talked about striking the right balance between eating clean and treating himself. In a previous interview, he shared, “I now have a good understanding of what my body needs," mentioning how he regularly adjusts his diet and workouts. Tusshar also revealed that he checks in with his nutritionist every six months, tweaking his protein-centric diet while still making room for healthy carbs.

Outside of his foodie adventures, Tusshar recently made headlines for a different reason—his Facebook accounts were hacked. The actor took to Instagram to assure his fans that he’s working hard to regain control of both his public and private accounts. In a message, he wrote, “My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation... we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.”

On the career front, Tusshar is keeping busy! He made his OTT debut with the comedy-thriller Dus June Kii Raat, where he shared the screen with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Fans can look forward to seeing him again soon, as he’s set to appear in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy Welcome To The Jungle, scheduled to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

For now, though, it’s all about enjoying a little cheat meal—and making us all hungry in the process!