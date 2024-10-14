Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar birthday special: A look at her iconic films from ‘Luck by Chance’ to ‘Gully Boy’

From Bollywood’s behind-the-scenes to street rap, Zoya Akhtar has redefined Indian cinema with her relatable storytelling and vibrant visuals

On her birthday, we celebrate Zoya Akhtar, a visionary filmmaker who has consistently pushed the boundaries of Indian cinema. Known for her authentic narratives and striking visuals, she has delivered films that resonate deeply with audiences. From Luck by Chance to Gully Boy, her cinematic journey proves her ability to portray complex human emotions and societal themes with ease.

1. Luck by Chance (2009)

Luck By Chance poster
Zoya’s directorial debut, Luck by Chance, takes a behind-the-scenes look at Bollywood through the eyes of aspiring actors. With a raw and realistic portrayal of the entertainment industry, the film captures the struggle, ambition, and luck required to make it big. Special appearances by industry giants, including Shah Rukh Khan, added authenticity, making it a standout exploration of Bollywood’s inner workings.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara poster
This beloved road trip film is a celebration of friendship and self-discovery. As three friends journey through Spain, they confront personal fears, redefine their priorities, and cherish the beauty of life. With breathtaking visuals and heartwarming moments, Zoya perfectly balances humour with depth, creating a film that resonates deeply with audiences and remains a go-to favorite for many movie lovers.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Dil Dhadakne Do poster
Set aboard a luxury cruise, Dil Dhadakne Do unravels the complexities of family relationships and societal pressures. Through its ensemble cast, Akhtar delves into issues like marital discord, generational gaps, and the pressure to conform. The film's engaging storyline and picturesque settings made it a visual treat, while its themes of love, loyalty, and independence kept audiences thinking long after the credits rolled.

4. Gully Boy (2019)

Gully Boy poster
Inspired by the lives of street rappers, Gully Boy tells the story of Murad, a young man from Mumbai’s slums who finds his voice through hip-hop. The film explores themes of self-expression, class struggle, and the power of music. Electrifying performances and a gritty, authentic narrative struck a chord with the youth, earning Zoya praise for bringing a fresh, energetic perspective to the big screen.

5. Made in Heaven (2019)

Made in Heaven poster
Zoya’s leap into web series with Made in Heaven proved to be a game-changer. The show, set in the world of high-end weddings, explored deep social issues like class, sexuality, and modern relationships. With a fresh, urban take on contemporary Indian society, the series combined stunning visuals with thought-provoking stories, further solidifying Akhtar’s talent for blending entertainment with impactful messages.

