‘Do Patti’ trailer: Kajol & Kriti Sanon shine in upcoming thriller

Makers have dropped the gripping trailer of Do Patti, a thriller directed by debut filmmaker Shashanka Chaturvedi. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film features powerhouse performances from Kajol and Kriti Sanon. Set in the fictional hill station of Devipur, the story revolves around Inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol), who becomes entangled in a mystery involving twin sisters, both portrayed by Kriti Sanon.
Kajol steps into the role of a police officer for the first time, while Kriti tackles a challenging double role, playing rival twins Saumya and Shailee. Shaheer Sheikh joins the cast as Dhruv Sood, Saumya's husband, whose secrets add layers to the suspense.
The trailer opens with Inspector Vidya Jyothi interrogating Saumya, and her husband Dhruv, unraveling the twists in their love story. As the mystery deepens, the plot introduces the 'evil twin' trope, with Saumya portrayed as a kind, simple woman longing for a peaceful life, while her sister Shailee seeks to sabotage her dreams.
Produced by Kanika’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti’s Blue Butterfly Films, Do Patti marks Kriti’s first venture as a producer. The artiste expressed her excitement about the project, noting how deeply involved she was in its development. Kanika shared that Do Patti is a heartfelt project with a powerful message.
The film reunites Kajol and Kriti after their previous collaboration in Dilwale (2015). The film releases on Netflix on October 25, 2024.