‘Do Patti’ trailer: Kajol & Kriti Sanon shine in upcoming thriller

Kajol steps into the role of a police officer for the first time, while Kriti tackles a challenging double role, playing rival twins Saumya and Shailee. Shaheer Sheikh joins the cast as Dhruv Sood, Saumya's husband, whose secrets add layers to the suspense.

The trailer opens with Inspector Vidya Jyothi interrogating Saumya, and her husband Dhruv, unraveling the twists in their love story. As the mystery deepens, the plot introduces the 'evil twin' trope, with Saumya portrayed as a kind, simple woman longing for a peaceful life, while her sister Shailee seeks to sabotage her dreams.