Alia Bhatt confirms that ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is still in the works amid production delays

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has finally addressed the much-anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, revealing that the project is still in the works despite facing production delays. Speaking to a media organisation, Alia clarified that the film which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif has not been shelved and that the team is working towards bringing it to fruition.

“Jee Le Zaraa is also right now… we have not scheduled shooting. Definitely, hogi! It's a film that everybody- jo bhi key players hein uss film mein, actors and producers, director, everybody wants the film to happen but logistically kaafi difficult ho raha tha to get all the dates together but I think sab ke agar zahan mein he aur intent mein hein toh woh film ban jayegi (It is difficult to get the dates of the key players together but everyone has it in their mind that that the film has to be made).”

Jee Le Zaraais a buddy road movie which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, according to reports. The film was announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai.

In addition to Jee Le Zaraa, Alia also spoke about her upcoming project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love and War which also stars her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal.

Alia also expressed her admiration for Bhansali’s storytelling and revealed that Inshallah, another project with the filmmaker that was shelved, had a captivating storyline. She expressed hope that Bhansali would revisit the project someday.

As Alia continues to balance her acting career with her personal life, fans eagerly await the release of Jee Le Zaraa and Love and War. These projects promise to showcase Alia’s versatility and talent, further solidifying her position as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses.