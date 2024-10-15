Ahsaas Channa ticks off a dream from her bucket list with Darshan Raval’s ‘O Beliya’

Ahsaas Channa, a rising star in the Indian entertainment industry, is known for her roles in popular web series like Kota Factory, Hostel Daze, and Half CA. Recently, the actress fulfilled a long-standing wish from her bucket list by featuring in a romantic music video for the song O Beliya, in collaboration with singer Darshan Raval. This collaboration is not just another project for Ahsaas, but something much more personal and exciting for the actress, who admits she has always wanted to star in a romantic music video.

Ahsaas, who describes herself as a "die-hard romantic," shared her enthusiasm for the project: “O Beliya is a very sweet song, and Darshan has done a fabulous job with it. I wanted to feature in a romantic track because romance is something I deeply connect with, and that made this experience even more special for me. I’m very excited about the song, and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as we did creating it.”

The music video for O Beliya showcases a fun, modern vibe, with both Ahsaas and Darshan donning floral outfits that complement the peppy tone of the song. The teaser of the track, recently released on social media, has already created quite a buzz, with fans praising the chemistry between the two artists. The visuals are colorful and upbeat, reflecting the playful energy of the song. For Ahsaas, this project ticks off an important box on her career bucket list, and it's clear she’s thrilled to have worked on something so close to her heart.

Beyond her new music video, Ahsaas has an exciting lineup of projects in the OTT (over-the-top) space. She will soon be seen in the second season of Half CA, a show that has already earned a dedicated fan base, as well as the third season of Mismatched, another highly anticipated series. As Ahsaas continues to expand her presence in the digital world, her career shows no signs of slowing down.

But acting and entertainment aren’t the only things on her mind. Recently, Ahsaas made her ramp debut during Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing a different side of her talent and versatility. Walking the ramp for the first time was a significant moment in her career, further highlighting her growth in the fashion world.

Apart from her professional achievements, Ahsaas is also an advocate for mental health. On World Mental Health Day, she shared her personal philosophy on maintaining mental wellness. “Mental health has become my top priority over the past few years,” she said. “There are two aspects of mental health: internal and external. While I can’t control everything happening around me, I can control how I process and respond to situations. I believe in taking charge of what’s internal and focusing on my own well-being.”

Ahsaas also revealed that physical exercise plays a crucial role in her mental health routine. “Working out and going to the gym isn’t always fun while I’m doing it, but it definitely helps afterward,” she explained. “At the end of the day, the key is to do what makes you happy without harming yourself or others. Be kind to yourself, like you would be to a friend.”

With her successful acting career, a growing presence in the fashion world, and a strong commitment to mental wellness, Ahsaas Channa continues to inspire her fans both on and off the screen.