Diljit Dosanjh shares pictures from Milan as his Dil-Luminati tour heads to Italy

Since launching his global tour in 2024, Diljit’s journey has traced back to his early music career, which began in 2005 with the album Smile. Hits like Chocolate (2008) and The Next Level, featuring rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, solidified his fame. His acting career took off in 2010 with a cameo in Mel Karade Rabba, followed by his lead debut in The Lions of Punjab (2011).

Diljit made a notable impact in Bollywood with Udta Punjab (2016), a crime drama addressing Punjab's drug crisis, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He further expanded his filmography with roles in Phillauri, Arjun Patiala, Soorma, Good Newwz, Jogi, and Crew. His most recent role in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and featuring Parineeti Chopra, garnered praise for its portrayal of the renowned musician’s life.

In Punjabi cinema, his recent film, Jatt & Juliet 3, earned over INR 107.51 crore globally, following two police officers from Punjab on a secret mission to Canada.

Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour is yet another milestone, showcasing his influence across music and film industries worldwide. Fans eagerly await his performance in Milan as he continues his ascent as an international star.