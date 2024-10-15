Alia Bhatt reveals ADHD struggles, says she feels ‘most present’ with daughter Raha

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared her challenges with staying present in the moment as she navigates life with ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder). The actress, who has been garnering praise for her performance in Jigra, shared her experiences with the condition in an interview.

Alia admitted that she has struggled with staying present in the moment since childhood. She recalled zoning out during conversations and in classrooms, unaware that she had ADHD. It was only recently, through a psychological test, that she received the diagnosis.

“I used to get zoned out from a young age. I used to get zoned out in the classroom or during conversations. Recently, I did a psychological test and found out that I am high on the ADHD spectrum. I have ADHD - Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder,” the artiste said.

Alia shared that her friends were not surprised by the diagnosis, as they had always noticed her tendency to zone out. “Whenever I told about this to my friends, they were like, ‘we always knew.’ This is not some sort of revelation. But, I didn't know,” she shared.

Alia mentioned that there are a few moments in her life when she feels most present. One such moment is when she is with her daughter Raha.

“I understood why I am at peace in front of the camera. I'm most present in that moment. Whenever I am in front of the camera, I am present as the character I am playing. And I'm most present in that moment. And now after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present. These are the two moments in my life where I am more peaceful,” Alia said.

Last seen in Jigra, Alia is also working on other exciting projects. She will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the upcoming film Love and War, co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Alpha, a YRF Spy Universe film, alongside Sharvari.