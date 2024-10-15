Bollywood’s mirror selfie queens: Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, here are 5 divas who perfect the trend

Mirror selfies are more than just a quick snap—they’re a full-on vibe! Whether it’s flaunting the latest fashion, showing off their fitness grind, or just having fun, Bollywood’s leading ladies know how to bring their A-game to the mirror. From playful poses to bold looks, these divas have turned mirror selfies into an art form, and we’re here for it!
Alia Bhatt keeps it real with her mirror selfies. Whether she's in her gym gear or casual loungewear, she radiates a natural charm that fans adore. Her fitness-focused selfies, often taken post-workout, highlight her dedication and add an inspiring touch to her mirror selfie collection.
Janhvi Kapoor is the queen of glamorous mirror selfies. Her impeccable outfits, attention to lighting, and flawless angles make every snap look like it belongs in a fashion magazine. Whether she’s sporting a chic dress or a stylish athleisure look, Janhvi knows how to own the frame with elegance.
Mithila Palkar’s selfies are usually filled with cute, down-to-earth vibes, but she can turn edgy when she wants to. Her mirror selfies reflect her laid-back style, and in some, she explores a bolder side. This mix of casual and edgy makes her relatable, yet effortlessly cool.
Rashmika Mandanna brings her lively personality and sense of fun to her mirror selfies. Often dressed in trendy athleisure or stylish casual wear, her playful energy shines through. Whether she’s striking a relaxed pose or flashing a smile, her mirror selfies are full of vibrant, positive energy.
Khushi Kapoor knows how to make a statement with her mirror selfies. Known for her bold fashion choices and flawless makeup, she always serves up a dose of chicness. Her edgy style and attention to detail make her selfies a visual treat, standing out with every post.