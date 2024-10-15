Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning makeover goes viral, fans rave over his new look

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has set the internet ablaze with his latest makeover. Renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing the Rockstar actor’s new look.
Sporting stylish black shades and a trendy haircut, Ranbir exuded a cool and charismatic vibe. The pictures quickly went viral, garnering a flood of compliments and admiration from fans.
Social media users were quick to comment on the actor’s new look. One fan wrote, “The Dhoom Man is here.” Another comment read, “Perfect hair patch,” playfully acknowledging the rumoured use of hair extensions. Other comments expressed admiration for his new look, using phrases like “Animal park ki tayari (preparing for the Animal Park)” and “Stunning look.”
Ranbir’s new look comes shortly after his appearance as a showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week. The actor's stylish presence and charisma added to the event’s allure.
On a personal note, Ranbir recently celebrated his 42nd birthday with his wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha. Alia shared adorable pictures from the birthday celebration on Instagram, capturing the intimate moments between the family.
As Ranbir continues to make headlines with his new look and upcoming projects, fans eagerly await his next onscreen appearance. He will be seen in the highly anticipated films Ramayana and Animal Park