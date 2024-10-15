Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning makeover goes viral, fans rave over his new look

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has set the internet ablaze with his latest makeover. Renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing the Rockstar actor’s new look.

Sporting stylish black shades and a trendy haircut, Ranbir exuded a cool and charismatic vibe. The pictures quickly went viral, garnering a flood of compliments and admiration from fans.