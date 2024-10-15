Singer Olivia Rodrigo falls through trapdoor during concert, reassures fans she’s fine

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo experienced a minor mishap during her concert in Melbourne, Australia. While running back and forth on stage, Rodrigo accidentally fell through a trapdoor. Despite the surprise and concern among the audience, she quickly reassured everyone that she was unharmed.

“Oh my God, that was fun, I'm ok,” she jokingly told the crowd, before continuing her performance. Rodrigo’s professionalism impressed the audience, who cheered her on.

Taking to social media after the incident, Rodrigo further reassured her fans about her well-being. “I am ok hahaha,” she wrote, using the hashtag #subtleforeshadowing.

The incident occurred during Olivia’s The Guts World Tour, which kicked off in February with a North American leg. The tour has also included stops in Europe and North America.

The Guts World Tour is in support of Rodrigo’s sophomore album, also titled Guts. Released in 2023, the album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and earned Rodrigo six Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year.

Olivia’s rise to fame began with her roles in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She transitioned to a music career in 2021, releasing her debut single Drivers License, which became a worldwide hit. Her debut album Sour further solidified her position as a rising star in the music industry.

As Olivia continues her The Guts World Tour, fans can look forward to more electrifying performances and unforgettable moments from the talented singer-songwriter.