Tom Cruise set to return to US after spending five years in the UK: Reports

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is reportedly preparing to return to the United States after spending the past five years residing in the United Kingdom.

The actor, known for his role in the Mission: Impossible franchise, had made Britain his home while working on the latest instalments of the series. He invested heavily in a penthouse in central London, enjoying the city's lifestyle and culture, according to sources.

However, with the filming of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part II now complete, Cruise is planning to return to his native country. A source told a media organisation, “Tom has made the UK his home for five years and he absolutely loves it here. It was his base for Dead Reckoning one and two, and now that he’s done the sequel he is heading home.”

The source added that Cruise intends to return to the US to be closer to his son Connor and friends. While he is expected to visit the UK again for future Mission: Impossible projects, the actor is looking forward to spending time in his home country.

In a previous interview, Cruise expressed his love for Britain and his plans to spend more time there. He said, “I spend a lot of time in Britain, and that’s not just for work reasons. I just love being here.”

As Cruise prepares to return to the United States, his departure marks the end of an era in the UK.