Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium

The famous couple sat together in a suite down the right-field line, in the second row above postseason bunting and a flag commemorating the Yankees' 1932 World Series championship
Turns out, Taylor and Travis like to watch a little baseball, too. Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were at Yankee Stadium on Monday night for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

The famous couple sat together in a suite down the right-field line, in the second row above postseason bunting and a flag commemorating the Yankees' 1932 World Series championship.

Kelce, a Westlake, Ohio, native who went to high school in Cleveland Heights, sported a dark baseball cap with the words Midnight Rodeo on it. Swift also wore a hat on a 50-degree night in the Bronx.

Kelce, who turned 35 on October 5, grew up rooting for Kenny Lofton and Cleveland in the 1990s. Kelce threw a wild ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians' season opener last year.

It was the second major sporting event for Swift and Kelce in New York City over the past five-plus weeks. The couple also sat in a box to watch the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on September 8 in Queens.

Kelce and the Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, had a bye this weekend after opening the season 5-0. Their next game is Sunday at San Francisco, a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

