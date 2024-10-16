As ERAS tour approaches conclusion, Taylor Swift announces new book and physical copies of ‘TTPD’

Taylor Swift has delighted her fans with a major announcement: she is writing a book! The singer-songwriter revealed on a popular talk show that she will be sharing her experiences and memories from her highly successful Eras Tour in a forthcoming book.

The 256-page book will offer fans an exclusive look into the behind-the-scenes of the tour, featuring never-before-seen photos and personal anecdotes from Swift herself. This announcement comes as the Eras Tour is set to conclude in December, making the book a fitting memento for fans to cherish.

In addition to the tour book, Swift also announced the release of physical copies of her surprise album, The Tortured Poets Department. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the physical release of this album, which has been highly praised for its lyrical depth and musicality.