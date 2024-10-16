Guitarist Jake E Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas, expected to recover; Ozzy Osbourne reacts

Renowned guitarist Jake E Lee, best known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne, was the victim of a random shooting in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 2:40 AM while Lee was walking his dog, according to reports.

Lee was shot multiple times but is currently in stable condition at a Las Vegas hospital. His representative confirmed the news in a statement to media outlets, assuring fans that Lee is expected to make a full recovery.

“As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting. Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover,” the statement read.

Sources stated that Las Vegas Metro Police believe the shooting was a random act of violence and are actively investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Ozzy Osbourne, Lee’s former bandmate, has expressed his shock and concern over the news. The legendary rocker is reportedly in touch with Lee’s family and sending his well wishes for a speedy recovery.

“It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It’s just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he’ll be ok,” Ozzy was quoted as saying.

The shooting has sent shockwaves through the music community, with many fans and fellow musicians offering their support and prayers for Lee.