Jonas Brothers Prague concert interrupted as fan points laser at Nick Jonas, incident sparks security concerns

The Jonas Brothers paused their concert for a short time while the situation was addressed. The person who aimed the laser light was reportedly removed from the venue.

Fans expressed their shock and concern on social media, questioning how the individual managed to bypass security. Many praised the Jonas Brothers for their quick response and professionalism in handling the situation.

“People videotaping Nick running as he tries to stop the show. Glad they are ok!! Are people ok?? What is wrong with them,” commented one fan. “How did the guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?” asked another. “I’m so glad they’re okay! How dare they do that?! Absolutely terrifying,” wrote another Instagram user.

Despite the incident, the Jonas Brothers continued their concert and concluded their performance successfully. The band is currently on a world tour, with their next stop being Krakow, Poland.

Before the Prague concert, Nick had taken a brief break from social media. He returned to Instagram on Sunday, sharing photos of himself in front of a blue wall. The singer captioned the post, “Been taking some me time from social media. Until I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall.”