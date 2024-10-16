Karan Johar celebrates 26 years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ with heartfelt memories and iconic moments

October 16, 2024 marks 26 years since Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. To commemorate this milestone, Karan Johar took to social media to share a touching video montage featuring the iconic behind-the-scenes moments from the film.

In his post, KJo reminisced, “Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink headbands, a summer camp filled with dancing, wishing on shooting stars, basketball shenanigans, and friendships that blossom into love. These characters have truly lived on through time!” He expressed gratitude for his first film as a director, praising the incredible cast and crew who brought the project to life and noting, “We’ve kept that day-one feeling alive... 26 years later!”