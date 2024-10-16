Karan Johar celebrates 26 years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ with heartfelt memories and iconic moments

October 16, 2024 marks 26 years since Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. To commemorate this milestone, Karan Johar took to social media to share a touching video montage featuring the iconic behind-the-scenes moments from the film.
In his post, KJo reminisced, “Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink headbands, a summer camp filled with dancing, wishing on shooting stars, basketball shenanigans, and friendships that blossom into love. These characters have truly lived on through time!” He expressed gratitude for his first film as a director, praising the incredible cast and crew who brought the project to life and noting, “We’ve kept that day-one feeling alive... 26 years later!”
The post resonated with fans and fellow celebrities alike. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a monumental success, garnering numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film. Rani Mukerji, a newcomer at the time, made a lasting impression with her portrayal of Tina.
The undeniable chemistry between Shah Rukh and Kajol was a standout aspect of the film, captivating audiences once again after their earlier success in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. As the film celebrates its 26th anniversary, fans around the world are revisiting the classic, cherishing its memories and recognising its enduring impact on Indian cinema.