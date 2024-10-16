Prithviraj Sukumaran’s best performances: 5 must-watch films that showcase his range

Prithviraj Sukumaran has cemented his place as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. With each role, he brings depth and authenticity, effortlessly transitioning between intense dramas, action-packed thrillers, and light-hearted films. On his birthday, we celebrate his finest performances that showcase his incredible range as an actor.
In Ayaalum Njanum Thammil, Prithviraj plays Dr Ravi Tharakan, a careless young doctor who matures into a compassionate medical professional. The film traces his journey from recklessness to responsibility, set against the backdrop of the medical profession’s ethical challenges. His character’s arc is beautifully portrayed, with Prithviraj nailing both the initial carefree attitude and the eventual emotional weight of his choices. The film's touching narrative, coupled with his nuanced performance, made it a critical and commercial success. His portrayal resonates deeply with viewers, making it one of his standout roles.
Vaasthavam is a political drama where Prithviraj's character Balachandran Adiga rises through the ranks of political bureaucracy. His portrayal of a morally conflicted young man torn between ambition and personal relationships earned him widespread acclaim, including a Kerala State Film Award. Prithviraj delves deep into his character's psyche, showing vulnerability, determination, and internal conflict. The film is noted for its complex narrative, and his performance is lauded for its emotional depth and ability to bring authenticity to the character’s gradual transformation.
Though relatively under the radar, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil brings out Prithviraj’s comedic side, yet with a grounded performance. He plays a temple administrator caught in a web of responsibilities and quirky situations. Balancing humour with deeper emotional layers, Prithviraj's role is a refreshing break from his intense characters. His comic timing is spot-on, and he portrays the everyday man dealing with unusual circumstances believably.
In Jana Gana Mana, Prithviraj plays Advocate Aravind Swaminathan, a bold lawyer fighting for justice. The film explores deep social issues, and Prithviraj's character unravels the dark side of the justice system with conviction. His intense courtroom sequences and dynamic dialogue delivery keep the audience engaged. He effortlessly balances righteousness and rebellion, cementing his place as one of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile actors. His chemistry with co-star Suraj Venjaramoodu enhances the film’s narrative, making it a must-watch for fans of legal dramas.
Prithviraj's portrayal in Aadujeevitham is a remarkable transformation, both physically and emotionally. Based on Benyamin's novel, he plays Najeeb, a man forced into harsh labour in the Middle East. His portrayal of resilience and human endurance, especially in scenes depicting isolation and suffering, showcases his ability to immerse in complex roles. The film's intense narrative focuses on survival, and Prithviraj’s raw performance captures the inner turmoil of his character as he battles extreme conditions.