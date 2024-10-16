Prithviraj Sukumaran’s best performances: 5 must-watch films that showcase his range

In Ayaalum Njanum Thammil, Prithviraj plays Dr Ravi Tharakan, a careless young doctor who matures into a compassionate medical professional. The film traces his journey from recklessness to responsibility, set against the backdrop of the medical profession’s ethical challenges. His character’s arc is beautifully portrayed, with Prithviraj nailing both the initial carefree attitude and the eventual emotional weight of his choices. The film's touching narrative, coupled with his nuanced performance, made it a critical and commercial success. His portrayal resonates deeply with viewers, making it one of his standout roles.