Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti-backed documentary, 'Turtle Walker', set for an international premiere

Imagine walking thousands of miles along India's vast coastline, living in solitude to protect a species on the brink of extinction. That's the extraordinary journey of Satish Bhaskar, the subject of the upcoming documentary, Turtle Walker.

Co-produced by renowned filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Turtle Walker tells the inspiring story of Satish's unwavering dedication to sea turtle conservation. In the late 1970s, he embarked on a mission to uncover the nesting beaches of these enigmatic creatures and safeguard their future.