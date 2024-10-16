Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti-backed documentary, 'Turtle Walker', set for an international premiere

Imagine walking thousands of miles along India's vast coastline, living in solitude to protect a species on the brink of extinction. That's the extraordinary journey of Satish Bhaskar, the subject of the upcoming documentary, Turtle Walker.
Co-produced by renowned filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Turtle Walker tells the inspiring story of Satish's unwavering dedication to sea turtle conservation. In the late 1970s, he embarked on a mission to uncover the nesting beaches of these enigmatic creatures and safeguard their future.
As per a media source, Zoya said "Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney is about the incredible Satish Bhaskar, who walked nearly every inch of India’s coastline to discover the nesting beaches of sea turtles so that they could be protected. His indomitable spirit saved the enigmatic creatures from extinction and reminds us how precious our planet is." Further, Reema Kagti added, @This project aligns with our dream to bring inspiring, untold stories from India to a global stage. We are thrilled to announce that the film will premiere at DOC NYC"
Satish Bhaskar's tireless efforts, spanning decades, have played a pivotal role in preventing the extinction of sea turtles in India. His determination and passion are a testament to one person's power to significantly impact the environment.
Turtle Walker is set to premiere at Doc NYC in November 2024, bringing Bhaskar's inspiring tale to a global audience.