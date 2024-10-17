Liam Payne’s final video leaves fans heartbroken; former girlfriend Maya Henry issues a statement

One Direction member Liam Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 31. The singer fell from his third-floor balcony while staying at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

The news of Payne’s death sent shockwaves through the music world and among fans. Social media platforms were flooded with tributes and condolences from heartbroken fans. Many shared screengrabs from his final social media post, a selfie video shared on Snapchat just hours before the tragic incident.

In the video, Payne can be seen enjoying breakfast with friends in Buenos Aires. He talks about the beautiful day and expresses his love for the city. The video ends abruptly, leaving fans with a sense of loss and disbelief.