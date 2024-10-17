Liam Payne’s final video leaves fans heartbroken; former girlfriend Maya Henry issues a statement

One Direction member Liam Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 31. The singer fell from his third-floor balcony while staying at a hotel in Buenos Aires.
The news of Payne’s death sent shockwaves through the music world and among fans. Social media platforms were flooded with tributes and condolences from heartbroken fans. Many shared screengrabs from his final social media post, a selfie video shared on Snapchat just hours before the tragic incident.
In the video, Payne can be seen enjoying breakfast with friends in Buenos Aires. He talks about the beautiful day and expresses his love for the city. The video ends abruptly, leaving fans with a sense of loss and disbelief.
The Buenos Aires police confirmed that Payne fell from his balcony after receiving a call from a hotel worker who reported an intoxicated guest. Emergency services arrived at the scene but were unable to save Payne’s life.
Payne's ex-girlfriend, Maya Henry, issued a statement expressing her shock and grief over the news. Her representative told a media organisation that Henry was devastated by the loss and was seeking privacy during this difficult time.
Henry had recently come forward with claims of Payne exhibiting obsessive behaviour, contacting her through multiple phone numbers and creating new iCloud accounts to reach her.
“Ever since we broke up, he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone number, it's always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it's gonna come from. He'll create new iCloud accounts to iMessage me,” she was quoted as saying.
The influencer, who dated the One Direction member from 2018 to 2022, opened up about her mental health on a recent episode of a podcast. “He would always message me ever since we broke up saying, ‘Oh, I'm not well,’” she said. “He would always play with death (/topic/death) and be like, ‘Well, I'm going to die. I'm not doing well.’”
Henry regarded Payne’s communications as a ‘manipulation tactic’ designed to make her feel awful for him despite the fact that they were not together. “There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it,” she said. “He would text my mom, 'I'm not doing well, have Maya contact me,' because I wouldn't respond.”
Payne’s death is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and fans. His contributions to One Direction and his impact on the music industry will be remembered for years to come.