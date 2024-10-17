Mira Rajput gives a sneak peek into ‘annual’ ritual with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who have been married for nine years, continue to be relationship goals for fans. Known for sharing affectionate glimpses of their life together on social media, the couple’s latest Instagram updates have captured everyone’s attention once again.

In a recent Instagram story, Mira posted a cheerful snapshot featuring her, Shahid, and two friends. The selfie shows the Kabir Singh actor smiling widely while Mira holds the camera, looking stylish in a black puffer jacket that complements Shahid’s matching black attire. The couple appears relaxed and happy, radiating their effortless connection. Mira captioned the picture "Annual scene," giving followers a peek into their special shared moments.