Mira Rajput gives a sneak peek into ‘annual’ ritual with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who have been married for nine years, continue to be relationship goals for fans. Known for sharing affectionate glimpses of their life together on social media, the couple’s latest Instagram updates have captured everyone’s attention once again.
In a recent Instagram story, Mira posted a cheerful snapshot featuring her, Shahid, and two friends. The selfie shows the Kabir Singh actor smiling widely while Mira holds the camera, looking stylish in a black puffer jacket that complements Shahid’s matching black attire. The couple appears relaxed and happy, radiating their effortless connection. Mira captioned the picture "Annual scene," giving followers a peek into their special shared moments.
In a follow-up post, Mira shared a solo shot of herself relaxing on a couch, followed by a candid snap of her enjoying some ice cream. She playfully captioned the shot, “Best friends click the worst pictures of you.” Mira also included a tempting photo of vegan dishes, offering fans a glimpse of their lifestyle.
The couple, who wed in an intimate ceremony in 2015, are also proud parents to two children, a daughter Misha and son Zain.
Professionally, Shahid Kapoor is set to return to the big screen with Deva, an action thriller directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, alongside co-star Pooja Hegde. Scheduled for release on February 14, 2025, the film aligns with Valentine’s Day. Shahid also recently confirmed that Farzi 2 is in development, noting the series’ open-ended conclusion leaves plenty to explore. Kapoor’s last appearance was in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon.