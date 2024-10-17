Samantha Ruth Prabhu on filming ‘Citadel: Hunny Bunny’ amid myositis battle; says, ‘I begged them to move on’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed the challenges she faced while filming Citadel: Honey Bunny. Diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder that affects her muscles, Samantha initially doubted her ability to complete the show.
In a candid interview, Samantha shared her struggles and the moment of doubt she experienced. “I begged them to move on because I really didn't think I could do it,” she confessed, referring to her request to the directors Raj and DK to replace her.
“I sent other recommendations, ‘Look at this heroine, she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you I can’t do this.’ I sent like four options to them. I was really not well,” she added.
Despite her health concerns, Samantha pushed through and found strength in the challenge. She expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the show and for finding the strength to complete it. “Now, watching this show, I am so thankful that they didn't make it without me and that I found the strength to do it,” she said.
Samantha’s co-star Varun Dhawan praised her resilience and dedication during the filming process. “I’ve never been on a shoot or a creative process like that before, where I witnessed a co-actor going through such challenges,” he shared. “You learn a lot about human resilience and strength when you see someone battling something and still succeeding.”
Citadel: Honey Bunny is a highly anticipated spin-off of the American spy-action series Citadel. The show promises thrilling action, drama, and a glimpse into the world of espionage. Samantha’s presence in the series adds an extra layer of intrigue and excitement for fans.
As the show’s release date approaches, Samantha’s inspiring journey and her dedication to her craft have garnered admiration and respect from fans and colleagues alike.