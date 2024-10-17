Samantha Ruth Prabhu on filming ‘Citadel: Hunny Bunny’ amid myositis battle; says, ‘I begged them to move on’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed the challenges she faced while filming Citadel: Honey Bunny. Diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder that affects her muscles, Samantha initially doubted her ability to complete the show.

In a candid interview, Samantha shared her struggles and the moment of doubt she experienced. “I begged them to move on because I really didn't think I could do it,” she confessed, referring to her request to the directors Raj and DK to replace her.

“I sent other recommendations, ‘Look at this heroine, she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you I can’t do this.’ I sent like four options to them. I was really not well,” she added.