Radhika Apte debuts baby bump at BFI London Film Festival

Radhika has been married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. The couple, who divide their time between London and Mumbai, have maintained a relatively low profile despite their involvement in the entertainment industry.

They reportedly met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance. Their relationship blossomed, leading to a small wedding in 2012, followed by an official ceremony in 2013.

Besides her personal news, Radhika has also been busy with her professional commitments. She recently made a cameo appearance in the film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Radhika is also part of the upcoming revenge thriller series Akka, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The series, produced by YRF Entertainment, is being directed by debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty.

Sister Midnight, a genre-bending comedy about a frustrated newlywed, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. The film has received positive reviews and is expected to be a success.