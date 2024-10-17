Radhika Apte debuts baby bump at BFI London Film Festival

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte surprised fans at the screening of her film Sister Midnight at the BFI London Film Festival by debuting her baby bump. The actress attended the event on Wednesday and shared pictures of her appearance on social media.
Radhika, who has been keeping her personal life private, did not explicitly mention her pregnancy in her post. However, fans quickly noticed her growing bump and flooded the comments section with congratulations and well wishes.
“Omg!!! She’s pregnant, how exciting,” wrote one fan. “Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet,” commented another.
Radhika has been married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. The couple, who divide their time between London and Mumbai, have maintained a relatively low profile despite their involvement in the entertainment industry.
They reportedly met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance. Their relationship blossomed, leading to a small wedding in 2012, followed by an official ceremony in 2013.
Besides her personal news, Radhika has also been busy with her professional commitments. She recently made a cameo appearance in the film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.
Radhika is also part of the upcoming revenge thriller series Akka, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The series, produced by YRF Entertainment, is being directed by debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty.
Sister Midnight, a genre-bending comedy about a frustrated newlywed, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. The film has received positive reviews and is expected to be a success.