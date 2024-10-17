Shah Rukh Khan shares he stars in grand films so that his parents can see them from heaven

In a recent interview at the Locarno Film Festival, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan revealed a heartwarming reason behind his penchant for starring in larger-than-life films.

Known for his roles in epic romances like Devdas and action-packed spectacles like Jawan, Shah Rukh shared that these grand productions were partly an ode to his late parents.

“My parents had passed away by the time I joined films,” he said. “For some reason, I always felt I'd make films which are very big so that my mom and dad can see them from heaven.”

SRK acknowledged this belief as a ‘childish thought’ but admitted to still holding onto the sentiment. He fondly referred to his mother as a ‘star,’ reflecting the common belief among children that the deceased become stars in the sky.

“I still think my mom’s a star, and it works,” he said. “I think I even know the star she is. So I just felt that if I made Devdas, she would really like it. She would appreciate it.”