Shah Rukh Khan shares he stars in grand films so that his parents can see them from heaven

In a recent interview at the Locarno Film Festival, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan revealed a heartwarming reason behind his penchant for starring in larger-than-life films.
Known for his roles in epic romances like Devdas and action-packed spectacles like Jawan, Shah Rukh shared that these grand productions were partly an ode to his late parents.
“My parents had passed away by the time I joined films,” he said. “For some reason, I always felt I'd make films which are very big so that my mom and dad can see them from heaven.”
SRK acknowledged this belief as a ‘childish thought’ but admitted to still holding onto the sentiment. He fondly referred to his mother as a ‘star,’ reflecting the common belief among children that the deceased become stars in the sky.
“I still think my mom’s a star, and it works,” he said. “I think I even know the star she is. So I just felt that if I made Devdas, she would really like it. She would appreciate it.”
Devdas, released in 2002, was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Shah Rukh alongside Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. It became the most expensive Indian film made at the time, boasting a whopping INR 50 crore budget. The film was a critical and commercial success, solidifying Khan's position as a Bollywood A-lister.
SRK’s filmography aligns with his heartfelt reasoning. From the sprawling family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to the sci-fi extravaganza Ra.One, his films consistently aim for a grand scale. He was last seen in the recent action thrillers Jawan and Pathaan and is rumoured to be collaborating with his daughter Suhana Khan in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film King.
Shah Rukh’s dedication to larger-than-life projects goes beyond box-office success. It’s a testament to his love for his parents and his desire to create films grand enough to illuminate the night sky, where he believes they might be watching his journey continue.