Yami Gautam celebrates father Mukesh Gautam’s National Award win for ‘Baghi Di Dhee’ with a heartfelt tribute

Actress Yami Gautam is beaming with pride as her father, filmmaker Mukesh Gautam, clinched the prestigious National Award for Best Punjabi Feature Film for his work on Baghi Di Dhee. The actress, known for her role in Article 370, took to Instagram once again to share her joy, posting two heartwarming pictures with her father, proudly holding the National Award.

In an emotional post, Yami penned a long and heartfelt caption, expressing her overwhelming happiness. She wrote, “Only if I could express how happy & emotional my heart felt at this moment. My father, Mr Mukesh Gautam, winning a National Award is a true testimony of the fact that you need not belong to anyone but your own conscience to stand the test of time & make it happen.”

Yami praised her father’s work ethic, adding, “His passion towards his work & honesty in life are his biggest assets & most important legacy for his children.”

The actress reflected on the values her father instilled in her, sharing personal memories of his guidance, whether it was through life lessons or small moments like helping her board her first train alone. She added, “He never gave me any recommendations, as he believed in my own journey filled with challenges, knowing that resilience and dedication would yield the best results.”

Yami signed off her tribute by celebrating her father's newfound title, “MG sir”, lovingly bestowed upon him by his grandchildren. Mukesh Gautam’s Baghi Di Dhee continues to receive acclaim, marking a significant achievement in Punjabi cinema.