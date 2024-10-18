Actor Rajeev Siddhartha talks about switching between intense dramas and rom-coms, and his next big project
Rajeev Siddhartha has made a name for himself by showcasing a wide range of characters across different genres, from the gritty realism of Aashram to the lighthearted charm of Four More Shots Please! And now, his role in the romantic drama Love, Sitara has put the spotlight back on him. In a conversation with Indulge, he talks about his approach to acting, his dynamic with co-star Sobhita Dhulipala, and what’s next in his career.
You’ve worked on diverse shows like Aashram and Four More Shots Please, what’s the biggest difference between portraying characters in a gritty drama versus a rom-com like Love, Sitara?
From the beginning of my career, I promised myself to portray as much range of characters as possible. I’ve always admired actors who explore a variety of characters, whether here in India or in the West. Playing different roles helps me empathise with different kinds of people, especially those who don’t fit society’s ideal mould. It’s helped me cultivate a non-judgmental attitude toward the world.
How was it working with Sobhita Dhulipala in Love, Sitara?
It was excellent. We had a very supportive and collaborative dynamic, thanks to our director Vandana, who created a relaxed atmosphere on set. There was a lot of trust. We had lots of funny moments, one was when I had to learn kitchen skills, chopping skills, to be specific.
You’ve been part of some emotionally intense shows, how do you unwind after shooting such heavy scenes?
I actually look forward to emotionally intense scenes. I find a lot of joy in them. Whether the character is experiencing highs or lows, it doesn’t affect me outside of work. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to dive deep into these emotions.
Are there any dream genres or characters you still want to explore?
Definitely a sports biopic. I was very involved in sports during school and college, and I think I’d do well in portraying a real-life athlete.
If you could switch roles with any of your co-stars for a day, who would it be and why?
I’d switch roles with Bobby Deol. I’m a huge Dharmendra fan, and their family seems so relaxed and grounded despite their Bollywood lineage. I’d love to experience that lifestyle for a day.
What’s your fitness routine?
It is a mix of weight training, yoga, and 30 minutes of cardio daily.
Any go-to styles for the festive season?
I prefer a relaxed style. I go for a simple kurta-pyjama combo, I can’t stand tight clothing.
What are your upcoming projects?
I have a big ensemble series coming up soon.