‘GOAT’ composer Yuvan Shankar Raja: ‘I never took my dad’s feedback’

Early beginnings

When Yuvan composed his maiden album, Aravindhan (1997), he was just a teenager. The composer says that almost three decades later, music has evolved and how. “I can’t just say how music has transformed in a nutshell; it’s difficult. But from day one, all I wanted to do was ensure that my tune speaks to someone’s heart and dives deep into it. I was conscious of that. Till date, I make it a point that a song stays the test of time. Even if you listen to a song from 20 years ago, you should feel the same vibe. That’s what I was looking for, and I think my songs have done that.”

Giving us a peek into his composing process, Yuvan says, “If a director tells me the tune, I do some homework and take some references. And then I ask him if it can sound like this. It’s a simple process. There’s no rocket science behind it.”

The King of BGM tag

Yuvan’s powerful background score has provided a major fillip to his films and is known to elevate the overall movie experience. Talking about why background scores are crucial, Yuvan says, “I’ve seen my father’s films and how his music can transform or elevate a scene. I learned it from there. I thought if I was going to become a composer, the audience and people who I work with would expect something similar, and I should be able to deliver it. So, I take it as a very serious point to focus on the background score.”

Collaborating with Vijay for GOAT

When the official announcement of GOAT was made in May 2023 under the tentative title Thalapathy 68, the news of Yuvan teaming up with Vijay sent fans into a hysteria. After all, the last time Yuvan had scored music for a Vijay film was in 2003, for Pudhiya Geethai. Talking about the sophomore collaboration, the composer tells us, “I don’t even know how to start. It was a fantastic experience working on this project, and I enjoyed the whole process. I had a great time recording Vijay sir. He was so passionate about everything that he did.”

However, the first single, Whistle Podu, from the album received flak. But not one to get deterred by negative feedback, Yuvan took the criticism in his stride. “When I released the first single, everybody started criticising, saying it was not nice. But I accepted their comments and sort of reworked that song, and it worked on screen. And that’s what matters at the end of the day. How positive you are and how positive your mind is.”

AI’s impact on the music scene

Yuvan had stated that with the advent of AI, there might be a time when there would be no need for composers. “Yes, it will eventually take over, but not anytime soon. It all depends on how we use the growth of technology. I also go by what AR Rahman said: ‘AI might be here, but the human touch is important’.”

The magic of Yuvanism

Yuvan is a man of few words and likes to keep a low profile. But when it comes to live performances, he sets the stage on fire on every single occasion. “It’s due to the vibe my fans give me when I am on stage. When I see them dancing to my songs, leaping with enthusiasm and screaming with joy, it gives me a huge boost, and I get excited. But right after the concert, I withdraw completely.”

Ask him which process he enjoys more — composing music in a studio or performing live — and pat comes the reply. “Composing! Because I create a tune in a room or when I’m travelling. But once it is out, it reaches millions, and the listeners feel the same vibe I felt when I was composing. I find that sort of connection deeper.”

Having said that, the composer adds that live performances are rewarding experiences. “For instance, before one of my performances, I had a bad sore throat and cough. So, my team was asking me to mime, and I was like, ‘No way, I’m going to do that.’ But they insisted because I was not able to sing and that they couldn’t even hear my voice. I assured them that by the time of the concert, I would be fine.”

He adds, “See, I could have easily agreed to miming and wrapping up the concert. But I want to sing to connect with my fans. It’s pointless if I am miming. They would not receive the songs the way they wanted them to. So, it was clear that I had to sing in my voice for my fans.”

Retaining audience attention

When asked how challenging it is for a composer to sustain the audience’s interest, he says, “You need to connect with their heart. If you can make a person cry or make them think about his girlfriend or mother by just singing a song, that’s deeper than any of the new terminology that is rampant today, like attention span. If I listen to certain songs, I would just forget myself, and I like that.”

Yuvan and his friends

The composer might have scores of fans, but Yuvan says that he is a fan too. “Obviously, I am a fan of my dad, and I like AR Rahman. I find GV Prakash’s songs good. And I listen to the songs by D Imman and Anirudh Ravichander. Everybody is doing their job well. We composers are a close-knit circle. When we like a composition, we call up each other and appreciate their work,” says Yuvan, adding that he is currently listening to a song from his upcoming production, Sweetheart.

Is he enjoying his role as a producer? “I have done quite a few films now, and it has its own ups and downs. If you know how to deal with it, you can do well.” When asked if he would like to face the camera some time as an actor, Yuvan says, “No, no, no... I am not planning to act. But I’m planning to direct a film. I can’t say what kind of film it would be, but I find filmmaking interesting.” The composer’s upcoming projects include Nesippaya and Sardar 2.

Yuvan’s cool-off mantra

The musician says that he is not much of a planner and that he likes to float with the stream. “I can’t plan, and I can’t stick to a plan. So, I won’t make one.” And how does he unwind? “I go for spas or watch films. I like to explore new technologies as well.”