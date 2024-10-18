Amitabh Bachchan reflects on regret of not working with Meena Kumari

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan reflected on his remarkable career and expressed a heartfelt regret about never having the chance to work with the legendary actress Meena Kumari.

During a conversation with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, Big B reminisced about Meena Kumari's iconic performance in the 1962 classic Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. He recalled a particular song, “Na jaao saiyaan,” in which she performed with such grace that he couldn't help but watch her in awe. “I never got the opportunity to work with Meena Kumari ji,” he shared. “In that song, her ability to sit quietly and radiate such emotion was truly magical.”

Amitabh contrasted the filmmaking style of that era with today’s fast-paced approach, noting how longer shots allowed for deeper storytelling. He praised Waheeda Rehman, mentioning a striking close-up shot in Pyaasa that highlighted her artistry. “It took several takes to perfect that shot, and it showcased such exquisite emotion,” he said.

Vidya Balan expressed her admiration, saying, “I would have loved to be born in that era and be your heroine.” Kartik humorously added, “Sir, I’d love to be your heroine as well!”