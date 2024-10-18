Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates, James Corden and more friends and musicians mourn the singer

"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend." — Styles, on Instagram.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.” — Tomlinson, on Instagram.

"I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever." — Malik, on Instagram.

“Talking about Liam in the past tense is utterly heartbreaking. He was such a loving and kind soul. I will treasure the moments I got to spend with him.” — James Corden, on Instagram.

“I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage." — Singer Rita Ora on X.

“Just a boy." — Anne Twist, mother of former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, posted on Instagram with a broken-heart emoji.

“I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone.” — Singer Charlie Puth, who wrote a song for Payne’s solo debut album, on Instagram.

“So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend." — Paris Hilton wrote on X.

"We greatly appreciate the compassion and kindness he always showed to people facing hunger and hardship. His death is a very tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his loved ones.” — Emma Revie, chief executive of the U.K. food bank charity Trussell Trust, in a statement.

“R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can’t believe it prayers up for the family.” — Rapper Juicy J, who had Payne sing on the 2016 track “You,” via X.

“RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking.” — Producer and DJ Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song Get Low, via X.