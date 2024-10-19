Karan Johar celebrates 12 years of ‘Student of the Year’ with unseen photos and memories

Karan Johar marked the 12th anniversary of Student of the Year by sharing unseen photos with stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra on social media. In his post, he wrote, “Let’s start with... there’s something about ‘today’, something very special!!! 12 years later, I look back at the film that gave me the best time of my life. And what a time it was! #SOTY.”

He also included a group picture featuring Kajol Devgn, Niranjan Iyengar, Manish Malhotra, and Mickey Contractor. In a heartfelt video, he expressed, “SOTY is a celebration of everything I love about cinema: the youth, the energy, the music, the comic timing—everything that embodies Hindi cinema is part of Student of the Year.”