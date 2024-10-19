Karan Johar celebrates 12 years of ‘Student of the Year’ with unseen photos and memories

Karan Johar marked the 12th anniversary of Student of the Year by sharing unseen photos with stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra on social media. In his post, he wrote, “Let’s start with... there’s something about ‘today’, something very special!!! 12 years later, I look back at the film that gave me the best time of my life. And what a time it was! #SOTY.”
He also included a group picture featuring Kajol Devgn, Niranjan Iyengar, Manish Malhotra, and Mickey Contractor. In a heartfelt video, he expressed, “SOTY is a celebration of everything I love about cinema: the youth, the energy, the music, the comic timing—everything that embodies Hindi cinema is part of Student of the Year.”
Released in October 2012, Student of the Year is a teen sports romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar, featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra alongside Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ram Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Sahil Anand, and Ronit Roy.
This film marked the debut of its leading stars, who have since had successful careers with multiple Dharma Productions films. Alia has gone on to star in hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Raazi, and most recently, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
On the professional front, Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Kajol, earning him several accolades. Recently, he celebrated 26 years of the film, sharing emotional memories related to the film.