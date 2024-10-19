Neena Gupta shares her journey of becoming a grandmother, says, ‘It hasn't really seeped in’

Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently shared the emotional journey of becoming a grandmother. In an interview, she described the experience as a whirlwind of responsibilities and love.

Neena recently welcomed her granddaughter into the world. Her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and her husband Satyadeep Misra announced the arrival of their baby girl on October 12. Neena also emphasised the importance of ensuring Masaba gets enough rest and sleep.

Reflecting on her new role, Neena shared that the feeling of grandparenthood hasn't fully sunk in yet. “Koi feeling nahi hai, abhi sirf responsibility hai (There's no feeling as it's all about the responsibility at the moment). All we want is for Masaba to also get enough rest. I am there to ensure she gets her four-hour naps regularly. Everyone is involved in that right now, so it hasn't really seeped in.”

While discussing the baby’s resemblance to her parents, Neena described Satyadeep as ‘absolute zen,’ calm, and tranquil. In contrast, she described Masaba as ‘fierce.’

“Sattu is absolute zen, he is so calm and tranquil. He is just amazing. On the other hand, Masaba is fierce. I really want their daughter to have a balanced personality, with some elements borrowed from the both of them.”

On October 14, Neena took to Instagram to share the first picture of her granddaughter. The heartwarming image captured the love and affection between grandmother and grandchild. In the caption, Neena wrote, “Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha (My daughter's daughter. May God protect us).”

Masaba and Satyadeep’s announcement of their baby's arrival was accompanied by a beautiful photo of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop. The post conveyed their joy and excitement about becoming parents.

As a beloved actress and a proud grandmother, Neena continues to inspire and captivate audiences with her talent and grace.