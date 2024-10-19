Richa Chadha recollects heartwarming moments with Ali Fazal on his birthday

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha recently celebrated her husband Ali Fazal's birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media. The couple, who have been together for several years and recently welcomed their first child, have shared a journey filled with love, laughter, and mutual support.
In her Instagram post, Richa shared a nostalgic video filled with childhood memories of Ali, including clips from his birthday parties in the '90s. "I know how lucky I am @alifazal9, we’ve done this a million times eh? Thank you childhood friends Vatsal, Chintu for the love, thank you Kakkar uncle for the nostalgia drenched love. Had the most magical time making our baby you all (some of you all at least). #richachadha #alifazal #riali #And those asking, yeah, it’s a day to be celebrated… and cherished… and when we love someone and are married to them, we needn’t reply on the internet," she wrote in the captions. The post evoked a sense of warmth and nostalgia as she expressed her gratitude for their shared experiences and the enduring love they share.
The couple's fans and well-wishers flooded the post with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for their family. Their relationship has served as an inspiration to many, demonstrating the power of love, commitment, and partnership.
Both Richa and Ali continue to be active in the Bollywood film industry, with several exciting projects in the works. Their successful careers and thriving personal lives have solidified their status as one of the most beloved couples in the Indian entertainment industry.