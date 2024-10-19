Richa Chadha recollects heartwarming moments with Ali Fazal on his birthday

In her Instagram post, Richa shared a nostalgic video filled with childhood memories of Ali, including clips from his birthday parties in the '90s. "I know how lucky I am @alifazal9, we’ve done this a million times eh? Thank you childhood friends Vatsal, Chintu for the love, thank you Kakkar uncle for the nostalgia drenched love. Had the most magical time making our baby you all (some of you all at least). #richachadha #alifazal #riali #And those asking, yeah, it’s a day to be celebrated… and cherished… and when we love someone and are married to them, we needn’t reply on the internet," she wrote in the captions. The post evoked a sense of warmth and nostalgia as she expressed her gratitude for their shared experiences and the enduring love they share.