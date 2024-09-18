Mira Nair and Zoya Akhtar applaud Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s 'Girls Will Be Girls'

Mira Nair and Zoya Akhtar, two of India’s most celebrated filmmakers, have lauded Girls Will Be Girls, the debut production by actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, as the film begins its US release. Nair described the film, written and directed by Suchita Talati, as ‘rare’ for its raw honesty and nuanced storytelling. She urged US audiences to catch the film, noting its sold-out screenings and growing buzz. “This is a film that deserves to be seen,” Nair said, adding that its mother-daughter narrative was captivating. Zoya Akhtar, equally impressed, called the film ‘a visual coming-of-age poem’ and advised viewers not to miss it. The glowing endorsements from Nair and Akhtar mark a major achievement for Chadha and Fazal’s new production venture.