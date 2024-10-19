Rita Ora pays emotional tribute to late friend Liam Payne during Osaka concert

Earlier, Ora took to social media to express her grief and share a personal message for Payne. “I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget,” she wrote. “I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Payne, a former member of the popular boy band One Direction, tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 31. He fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A post-mortem examination revealed that he died of multiple traumas and internal and external haemorrhaging.

Ora and Payne’s collaboration on For You held a special significance for both artistes. The song took on a new meaning following Payne’s tragic passing. Payne’s death has sent shockwaves through the music industry, and his memory will be cherished by fans and colleagues alike.