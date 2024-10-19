Rita Ora pays emotional tribute to late friend Liam Payne during Osaka concert

Pop star Rita Ora delivered a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and collaborator, Liam Payne, during a concert in Osaka. The singer, visibly emotional, struggled to finish their duet For You, released in 2018 as part of the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.
Videos of the performance quickly circulated online, capturing Ora’s raw emotions as she paused to pay tribute to Payne. “I can’t even sing this right now,” she said, her voice filled with sadness.
Earlier, Ora took to social media to express her grief and share a personal message for Payne. “I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget,” she wrote. “I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones.”
Payne, a former member of the popular boy band One Direction, tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 31. He fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A post-mortem examination revealed that he died of multiple traumas and internal and external haemorrhaging.
Ora and Payne’s collaboration on For You held a special significance for both artistes. The song took on a new meaning following Payne’s tragic passing. Payne’s death has sent shockwaves through the music industry, and his memory will be cherished by fans and colleagues alike.