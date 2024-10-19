Salman Khan to import a Bulletproof SUV from Dubai after receiving death threat: Reports

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has taken significant steps to enhance his personal security following recent death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The actor has reportedly purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV to ensure his safety.

The car, which is not available in the Indian market, is being imported from Dubai at an estimated cost of INR2 crore, said sources. The SUV boasts advanced safety features, including explosive alert indicators, thick glass shields, and camouflage black shades, providing maximum protection against potential threats.

This is the second bulletproof car Salman has purchased in the past year. He previously acquired another such vehicle after receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang last year.

The heightened security measures come in the wake of the tragic murder of political leader and Salman’s friend, Baba Siddique. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder, further escalating the threat to the Dabangg star’s safety.

On Friday, Mumbai Police received a threat against Salman on their WhatsApp number, demanding that the actor pay INR 5 crore. “Don’t take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and resolve his feud with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay ₹5 crore. If the money isn't paid, his fate will be worse than Baba Siddique's,” the message read, according to a media organisation.

Salman has returned to the sets of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 18 under strict security arrangements. Reports stated that over 60 security personnel have been deployed to safeguard the shooting location, and access to the compound has been restricted.