Kichcha Sudeep’s mother Saroja Sanjeev passes away aged 86

Popular Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep’s mother, Saroja Sanjeev passed away on Sunday at the age of 86, following a period of hospitalisation due to age-related health complications.

The news of Saroja’s passing has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film industry and beyond. Condolence messages have poured in from fans, friends, and colleagues, offering their support to Sudeep and his family during this difficult time.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, expressed his condolences on social media. He shared a picture of Sudeep and Saroja, writing, “Was heartbroken to hear the news of actor Kichcha Sudeep’s mother Mrs Saroja passing away. I pray that her soul rests in eternal peace, and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

Sudeep was very close to his mother and often shared heartfelt tributes to her on social media. In 2019, he posted a picture of Saroja, expressing his gratitude for her unconditional love and support.

“U believed in me when I could see many giving up on me,” he wrote. “I remember that happy feeling you’d have when I would win a prize and get back from school. I see the same happiness in you till date.”