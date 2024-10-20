Naga Chaitanya shares first photo with Sobhita Dhulipala post-engagement

Naga was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple announced their separation in October 2021.

Naga’s engagement with Sobhita came as a surprise to many fans. The artiste’s father, actor Nagarjuna, shared glimpses of the private engagement ceremony on social media. The couple was dressed in traditional attire, with Naga wearing an off-white kurta-pyjama and Sobhita looking elegant in a soft pink sari.

In an earlier interview, Naga spoke about his marriage plans, emphasising the importance of family and tradition. “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be,” he said.

As the couple continues their journey together, fans are eagerly anticipating more updates and glimpses into their relationship.