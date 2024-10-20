Neetu Kapoor reflects on returning to work after Rishi Kapoor’s passing

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has candidly discussed her journey of grief and healing following the loss of her husband, Rishi Kapoor. In a recent appearance on a show, she revealed her initial hesitation to return to work due to the prevalence of online trolls.

Neetu Kapoor made a special appearance on the new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where her daughter Riddhima Kapoor made her screen debut. During one episode, Neetu shared her struggles with Riddhima, admitting that she was not ready to face the public scrutiny that comes with being a celebrity.

“After Papa (Rishi) went...I was not ready,” Neetu said. “You know how the trolls are. But you (Riddhima and Ranbir) pushed me. I did a show, I did ads. I used to shake before going.”

Neetu also emphasised the importance of taking care of her mental well-being. She revealed that she took a step back this year to focus on her emotional health. “That’s why I have taken a backseat this year,” she said. “If I stayed home and didn’t do anything, I'd go crazy. Today, I feel much better. I wasn't good even until last year.”

In the same episode, Riddhima admitted, “I don't think we've healed (from Rishi’s death). We don't show it, and we are not vocal about it. But andar se (from the inside), we're still hurting.” She then told her mother, Neetu, that both she and Ranbir were proud of her for returning to work after their father's death.

On Rishi’s fourth death anniversary, Neetu shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself with Rishi and wrote, “Four years for us... life can never be the same without you.”

Neetu and Rishi were married in 1980. They have two children, Riddhima and Ranbir. Neetu took a break from acting after the 1983 film Jaane Jaan but made a comeback in 2022 with the film JugJugg Jeeyo.