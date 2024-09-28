Neetu Kapoor celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday; calls him ‘My pride, my purest soul’

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her son Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. On Saturday, she shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram Stories, featuring a picture of the two together. She wrote, “Happy birthday, my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always receive everything you desire.”

Ranbir, born on September 28, 1982, is part of the illustrious Kapoor film dynasty, the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He is also the cousin of actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, he married Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, and they are now proud parents to a baby girl named Raha.

After the massive success of his latest film, Animal, which grossed INR 915 crores worldwide, Ranbir has solidified his status as a superstar. His previous film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, also performed well, earning INR 223 crores globally.

Next, Ranbir will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. Bhansali Productions also extended their birthday wishes, sharing a clip from Ranbir's debut film, Saawariya, and captioning it, “From the Saawariya of our hearts to a shining star! Wishing #RanbirKapoor a very happy birthday (sic).”

Before his acting career took off, Ranbir worked as an assistant to Bhansali, marking a significant milestone in his journey. Love & War will reunite him with Alia on screen after the 2022 film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, where their love story began.