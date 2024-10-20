Sharvari shares a heartwarming video of a young Kashmiri fan dancing to ‘Taras’

Sharvari, known for her roles in Maharaj and Munjya, recently shared a delightful video on her social media featuring a 9-year-old girl from Kashmir dancing to the hit song Taras from her film Munjya. In the clip, the young fan perfectly mimics the hook step of the song. Sharvari captioned the post, "Her dance on Taras is just too cute! She dreams of becoming a dancer when she grows up. Here's to dreaming big always!"

Currently, Sharvari is in Kashmir filming YRF’s upcoming spy thriller Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt. Just days ago, Alia also posted pictures from the valley, showcasing the beautiful landscape, as both actresses continue their work on the highly anticipated film, set to release on December 25, 2025.

Sharvari, who started her career as an assistant director in 2015, made her acting debut in 2020 with The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye. She gained recognition for her role in Bunty Aur Babli 2. In 2024, she starred in the successful comedy-horror film Munjya, with Taras becoming a popular track from the movie. Reflecting on her love for dance numbers in Hindi films, Sharvari once shared how she always dreamt of doing a big dance sequence as a leading lady.

Additionally, in 2024, Sharvari appeared in the period drama Maharaj on Netflix, followed by her role in the action drama Vedaa, where she portrayed a Dalit woman alongside John Abraham.