Zayn Malik postpones his US tour after Liam Payne’s tragic passing

Following the tragic passing of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, singer Zayn Malik has announced the postponement of the US leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour.

In an Instagram post, Malik shared the news with his fans, expressing his grief and acknowledging the need to take a break. “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour,” he wrote. “The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days.”

Malik reassured fans that their tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled dates and thanked them for their understanding during this difficult time.

Payne’s death came as a shock to the music world, and Malik expressed his deep sorrow and loss in a previous Instagram post. :I lost a brother when you left us, and I can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly,” he said.

An autopsy confirmed that Payne passed away due to trauma and internal and external bleeding following a fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the music industry and among fans around the world.

One Direction, the boy band formed by Malik, Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, achieved immense success during their time together. They sold over 70 million records worldwide and became one of the highest-selling boy bands in history.

Malik’s decision to postpone the US leg of his tour is a testament to his respect for Payne and his desire to honour his memory.