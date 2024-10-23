King Charles III's Commonwealth visit to Samoa will highlight climate change ... and dance

King Charles III should be prepared to dance when he visits Samoa this week. Freddie Tuilagi made sure of that when he visited St. James' Palace recently wearing nothing but a bark cloth wrap and a necklace historically worn by orator chiefs. Charles, in a blue suit and carefully knotted tie, grinned while gamely trying to follow along as Samoa’s honorary consul to the UK moved through the steps of a traditional dance.

“He loves it. He said he wants to learn the dance,” Tuilagi said afterward, showing off his moves once again.

Tuilagi, who moved to Britain to play professional rugby, said the 75-year-old king can expect more of the same when he arrives in the South Pacific island nation on Wednesday. Villagers throughout the country of 220,000 people have taken steps to decorate and show how much they appreciate Charles’ visit, he said.

Charles, the symbolic head of the Commonwealth, is travelling to Samoa for a meeting of top government officials from each of the 56 independent nations that make up the organisation. At the top of the agenda is the fight against climate change, an issue Charles has championed for decades.

The king can count on Samoans to be receptive. Its islands are at the forefront of the climate emergency, facing increasing threats from rising sea levels, warming ocean temperatures and more intense storms.