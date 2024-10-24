Dharmendra cherishes decades-long bond with fan during holiday

Known as Bollywood's 'He-Man,' Dharmendra rose to prominence in the 1960s with films like Phool Aur Patthar and Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and delivered blockbusters such as Sholay and Yaadon Ki Baaraat. His illustrious career has spanned decades, with memorable roles in action-packed dramas and heartwarming family films. After ruling the box office for years, Dharmendra transitioned to playing mature character roles in films like Life in a… Metro and Apne.

Most recently, Dharmendra returned to the big screen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Despite his advancing age, Dharmendra remains active in the film industry and will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war drama Ikkis with Agastya Nanda - which is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Even though the veteran actor continues to enjoy success on-screen, Dharmendra’s ability to foster genuine relationships off-screen only adds to his enduring charm and legacy.