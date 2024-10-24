Riddhima Kapoor on her bonding with sister-in-law Alia Bhatt: We are very comfortable being around each other

In an interview, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, discussed her relationship with sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and the ease with which they bonded after Alia's marriage to her brother Ranbir Kapoor. She recently made her screen debut in the new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Riddhima shared that Alia has made a conscious effort to become part of the Kapoor family. “We are very comfortable being around each other,” she said. “We give them their space. We don’t call them up every single day. She makes a lot of effort… with the family. We love her, we are there for her anytime. Wherever So this happened very naturally, this love. Nothing was forced upon. It is a very natural bonding.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

In a voice message shared during the interview, Alia expressed her admiration for Riddhima. She praised Riddhima’s knowledge and entertainment value, calling her the ‘go-to person’ for all the latest news.

“If there’s anybody who has all the khabar (news) in the world, that’s Riddhima. She casually drops the biggest gossip bombs and all of it usually ends up being true. So, she’s way ahead of all of us, especially her brother (Ranbir). But, she is also the most kindest, loving, generous human being who only has love to give. She is also the most entertaining and fabulous bua (aunt) who has taught Raha all kinds of things. Thanks to you, I am doing ‘Uma Joshi ye ye ye’ almost 20 times a day. I feel very happy and grateful to have you in my life as the most wonderful sister. I won’t say sister-in-law because you are more than that,” Alia was quoted as saying.