RK Laxman’s work had an impact on me: Ayushmann Khurrana

On legendary illustrator and cartoonist RK Laxman's 103rd birth anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his admiration and said that his work had an impact on the actor.

Ayushmann paid a tribute to RK Laxman on Instagram. He wrote, “Saluting a true icon of our times - R.K. Laxman sir! No one has celebrated the common man like you. Thank you for giving a voice to millions of Indians... you have inspired many, including me.”

Speaking about his admiration for the legendary cartoonist, Ayushmann called him a true icon, who has championed the common man through his exemplary work.

“He made the common man an observer of time, life and politics and like a lot of Indians, I’m a huge fan of his work too. His work was the voice of millions in our country and he captured the sentiment of people to perfection.”