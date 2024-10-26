5 iconic Bollywood dance face-offs that fans love watching again and again

From Vidya and Madhuri in Ami Je Tomar 3.0 to Deepika and Priyanka in Pinga, these Bollywood dance battles are pure magic on screen
Bollywood's best dance-offs leave us spellbound, and with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit lighting up the screen for the new song Ami Je Tomar 3.0 in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it's the perfect time to relive these powerful performances. Here are five unforgettable dance duels that continue to capture hearts.

1. Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in Ami Je Tomar 3.0

17 years after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika to the haunting melody of Ami Je Tomar in a breathtaking face-off with Madhuri Dixit. Their dance marries grace and intensity, as Vidya’s character battles it out with Madhuri’s unmatched presence. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, this new rendition brings together two dance legends, creating a spellbinding moment that fans can’t get enough of.

2. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in Pinga

In Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra dance in perfect harmony to Pinga. With traditional Maharashtrian attire, they portray the celebration of Mangalagaur, a ritual honouring friendship among newly wedded women. The song’s vibrant energy, coupled with Deepika and Priyanka’s elegance, delivers a visual treat that captures the spirit of womanhood.

3. Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai

This high-energy instrumental face-off from Dil Toh Pagal Hai is unforgettable, featuring Karisma’s contemporary style against Madhuri’s classical poise. As their characters compete for Shah Rukh Khan’s attention, the two deliver a fun yet fierce dance battle, perfectly blending friendship and rivalry. Their chemistry set a benchmark in Bollywood’s dance sequences.

4. Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in Dola Re Dola

Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit shine together in Devdas with the unforgettable Dola Re Dola. Dressed in traditional attire, they bring classical moves to life with flawless synchronisation. This song stands as a powerful symbol of elegance, and its timeless appeal continues to mesmerise fans.

5. Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in Piya Piya

In Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji share a playful dance in Piya Piya. Their on-screen chemistry and lively performance create a joyful atmosphere that celebrates friendship. With infectious smiles and playful moves, this song still brings a smile to every fan’s face.

