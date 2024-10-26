5 iconic Bollywood dance face-offs that fans love watching again and again

17 years after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika to the haunting melody of Ami Je Tomar in a breathtaking face-off with Madhuri Dixit. Their dance marries grace and intensity, as Vidya’s character battles it out with Madhuri’s unmatched presence. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, this new rendition brings together two dance legends, creating a spellbinding moment that fans can’t get enough of.